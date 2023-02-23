I will transform Ho West - Edwin Adae

Alberto Mario Noretti Politics Feb - 23 - 2023 , 18:21

A 55-year-old chartered accountant and seasoned entrepreneur, Edwin Kwaku Adae has announced his intention to contest the Ho West parliamentary seat in the 2024 general elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“At a point in one’s life, you need to answer the call on your life, otherwise your life has no meaning. I cannot continue looking the other way while the fortunes of our party continues to plummet,” he told Graphic Online in an interview at his hometown, Hlefi, in the Ho West District today, Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The married father of three said as a priority he would champion the enactment of laws and initiation of policies to bring relief to farmers and make agribusiness highly attractive, not only to Ho West, but to other young Ghanaians as well.

Mr Adae, a product of Mawuli School, Ho and University of Professional Studies, Accra said tourism development would also be high on his agenda, when given the nod.

He mentioned the waterfalls, in the area and the captivating scenery of the Avatime Mountains as great assets for recreation in the area.

Further, he pledged to deploy statutory funds transparently to support human resource mobilisation for his development plans.

Education

Shedding more light on development, the parliamentary aspirant gave an assurance that he would continue to sponsor BECE and WASSCE mock examinations in Ho West and expand the package to benefit more children in the constituency and improve their performances.

Mr Adae said he would make the Ho West ICT Centre which was built at Hlefi in 2013 functional to broaden the scope of young people in the constituency.

He said he would pursue a vigorous plan to attract investors to set up a farm produce processing company to provide employment and ready market for farm produce in the area.

On health, he noted that there was not even one health referral centre in the constituency, and said he would commit resources and zeal to raising the status of at least one health facility in the constituency to referral centre.

That, Mr Adae said, would reduce the high referral of cases from the area to Battor, Peki, Ho and Hohoe.

Vision

“My vision is to represent, lead and contribute to the social well-being of the people of Ho West, and my mission is to thrive on the opportunities from my status as a legislator to close the social gap in the constituency through education, agri-business and job creation,” he re-affirmed.

The philanthropist, who is chairman of the Hlefi Youth and Development Association, said he would also prioritise the rehabilitation the vocational school at Awudome-Avenui to enhance skills training for the junior high school graduates can continue.

He said his master craftsmanship scheme would largely benefit youth in carpentry, masonry, tailoring, dressmaking, and hairdressing

Pix: Ho West parliamentary aspirant – Edwin Adae.