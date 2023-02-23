It’s a fallacy to think Bawumia and Alan are the lead candidates for NPP – Kwabena Agyapong

Flagbearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has urged the media not to fall for the propaganda that the presidential race for the party is between the current Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.

He said anybody who thinks along the lines that Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanten are the lead candidates in the NPP’s presidential race, is detached from reality.

In a radio interview with Accra-based Citi FM on Thursday (February 23, 2023) Mr Agyapong said, his own tours and engagements with the party members indicate that the two candidates are not the preferred ones.

For him, Ghanaians are yearning for someone who could change the political heartbeat of the country and ensure development and that person is himself--Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

The former Presidential Spokesperson and General Secretary of the ruling NPP, said he stands a better chance to win the election than the two candidates being projected by the media--Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanteng.

Mr Agyapong also said the cost of running government in the country is too big and needed to be reviewed.

For him, his government will not have more than 19 Ministers, pointing out that there was no point having more than two deputy ministers in one Ministry.

The NPP presidential hopeful also said there was the need to consolidate some of the ministries to save the country from the huge cost of running the government.

Currently, more than five people in the party, including Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanteng; former Agric Minister, Dr Afriyie Akoto; former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; and a former Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, have all declared their intentions to contest the flagbearer race.