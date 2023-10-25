NPP delegates rally behind Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto's vision

Some grassroots delegates in the Ashanti Region have voiced their support for Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to become the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate.

They are urging delegates across the nation to vote for him in the party's polls on November 4, 2023, for the 2024 presidential election.

These delegates assert that after closely examining the campaign messages of all presidential aspirants over the past ten months, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a distinguished Cambridge University Scholar and Ghana’s longest-serving Minister of Food and Agriculture in the 4th Republic, stands out. They firmly believe that he holds the key to solving Ghana's problems, as well as those of the party.

They particularly commend Dr. Akoto's vision to reform the NPP by establishing party-owned businesses that offer employment opportunities to members while providing financial resources to support party activists.

During an interaction with Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto at his Danyame residence in Kumasi on Saturday, October 21, 2023, party activists expressed their unwavering support for his vision. They appealed for his blessing to disseminate his message to fellow delegates both within and beyond the Ashanti Region.

NPP Communication Officer for Atwima Mponua constituency, Albert Kwaku Asiedu, stated, "You have the solution to our problems. You appeal to the rank and file of the party, and we will have no difficulty marketing you. Please, let us be part of your campaign team and spread your message."

Ms. Janet Awuah, Kwadaso NPP Women’s Organizer, emphasized her belief in Dr. Akoto's capabilities to revitalize Ghana and reform the NPP for the greater good. She urged delegates to be inspired by Dr. Akoto’s message of hope and to vigorously promote it across the country.

In response, Dr. Akoto, moved by the enthusiastic crowd, granted their request. He encouraged them to work diligently and assured them of his dedication to securing victory for the party in the 2023 presidential election.

Dr. Akoto is listed as number 3 on the ballot paper for the upcoming polls. He secured 4th place in the Super Delegates Conference held on August 26, 2023.

With over 210,000 delegates expected to cast their votes, the National Delegates Conference on November 4, 2023, is a crucial milestone for the NPP in selecting its presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.