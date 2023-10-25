See names of "Nationalistic" Ghanaians Justice Atuguba called out for praise

Elizebeth Konadu-Boakye Politics Oct - 25 - 2023 , 14:19

A former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice William Atuguba has singled out the names of some individuals he described as nationalistic, and therefore deserved commendation.

He said although he didn't know most of them personally, he had followed their works and comments on social media and was impressed by their nationalistic approach to issues.

Addressing a public lecture at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana on Wednesday (Oct 24, 2023), Justice Atuguba said they are doing well and expressed the hope that they will continue to do the same thing when their favourite political parties take up the reigns of power.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Justice Atuguba first mentioned Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a political activist and the convenor of the FixTheCountry Movement and said he was doing well but cautioned him to be careful with politicians.

Justice Atuguba commended Mr Barker-Vormorwor for his nationalistic approach to issues and advised that he should be steadfast and be devoid of political control.

The former Justice of the Supreme Court who is popularly known for his role in the 2013 Election Petition used the opportunity to further acknowledge the efforts of other nationalists like Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Dr. Kobina Arthur Kennedy of the USA, Prof Ransford Gyampoh of the University of Ghana, Dr Amoako Baah of the KNUST, Prof. Godfred Bokpin of the University of Ghana, Prof Agyeman-Duah of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Kwame Pianim, Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe and Kelvin Taylor of the USA.

For Kelvin Taylor in particular, Justice Atuguba said he has praised him before but said Taylor "gets into invectives, but then he will insult and insult. I have praised him before."

The retired Supreme Court judge further urged citizens not to write off good and sound submissions from people because of their political background and the ill-words they sometimes used.

"Ghanaian are fond of that. Sometimes the person has very good submissions but because of a slight mistake or a word the person used or their political background, we just write them off, " he said.