MP for Wa West inaugurates borehole for Dornye Community

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West, Mr Peter Lanchene Toobu, has inaugurated a borehole for the Dornye community in the constituency.
The provision of the borehole was a request by the constituents during the electioneering when Mr Toobu visited the community to canvass for votes.
The women of Dornye were present in their numbers ready to immediately start fetching the water after the inauguration.
Context
Many of the communities in the constituency do not have access to potable water.
During his campaign, Mr Toobu said he would provide jobs, justice, school related problems, communication, road network (JJSCREW-H) for the constituents.
He asked members of the community to ensure the care and maintenance of the facility to make it last.
Inauguration
At the inauguration, Mr Toobu said the provision of potable water issues were his primary concern.
He promised to work hard to provide potable water to all communities in the constituency.
The Chief of Dornye, Abubakari Choo-ob, lauded the MP for his listening ear for providing the water.
He prayed for strength and wisdom for the MP as he embarks on his four-year term.
The women represented by Ms Hawa Sornee, thank the MP and reiterated the need for more support to women in the area.