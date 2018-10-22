Lower Manya Krobo elects assembly members

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has held assembly elections and elected new assembly members and unit committee members for another four years.
The election, which was keenly contested, saw some of its old assembly members elected, as well as new faces.
The elections, which were quite partisan, saw both the NPP and NDC officials seriously combing the various electoral areas urging the electorate to vote for their respective candidates.
Out of the 31 elected assembly members, the perceived NPP sympathisers swept 19, leaving 11 for the NDC sympathisers with one area though for the NPP but that had not be declared due to the fact that the two candidates had the same votes.
Two candidates, Gabriel Teye Kwesi and Nathan Kpabi Tetteh who contested for the Wawase Electoral Area, believed to be NPP sympathisers, got 129 votes apiece.
The Electoral Commission advised the two to meet and decide who should represent the area or they apply for bye-election.
As of the time of filing this report, the EC had not heard from any of them.
Although the election was poorly patronised due to apathy by the electorate and poor publicity by the Electoral Commission, the exercise was smoothly carried out and winners for the electoral areas were duly declared.
At Odumase-South and North, Nuaso, Madaam, Yohe, Agomanya Ablotsi, New- Nuaso among others where the elections were keenly contested, there were drumming and dancing along the principal streets signifying victory over the other contestants in the electoral area.
The most celebrated assembly member who was carried shoulder high and paraded through some of the principal streets of Odumase-Krobo was the Assembly member for Odumase South who also doubled as the Presiding Member of the assembly, Mr Benjamin Awulley Mensah.
As soon as the results were declared at the last polling station, the young men from his electoral raised him shoulder and paraded him through the town.
According to the electorate in his electoral area, “our assemblyman deserves the victory because he is always committed’’.
Background
The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly was dissolved in 2010.
There was no general election which necessitated the formation of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) which handled the municipality until 2014 before assembly election was conducted and the assembly inaugurated.
Prior to this election, members of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly called for the suspension of filing of nominations for the conduct of elections for assembly members to replace the former assembly whose constitutionally mandated four year term of office officially ended in May, 2018.