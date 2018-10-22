My life is in the hands of God – Akufo-Addo reacts to 'collapse' gossip

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that those whose political fortunes depend on his ill health must know that his life is in the hands of God.
The President was reacting to speculations on social media that he had collapsed and taken to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra at the weekend and that he was to be flown to the United Kingdom (UK) for treatment.
Donald Ato Dapatem, Graphic Online's presidential correspondent reported that, in an introductory comment whilst addressing the launch of this year's cyber security awareness week at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) Monday morning, President Akufo-Addo said he went to the hospital to visit an in-law.
He said the in-law had a hip operation and so he went there for a visit only for the news to spread that he had collapsed and taken to the hospital.
“My presence at the Military Hospital to visit my brother-in-law, the famous pilot, Captain Pius Mensah, who is unfortunately there for a hip operation, has been translated into my collapse on social media.
"All I can say is that those whose political fortunes depend on my ill health and my degeneration, all I can say is that we are all in the hands of God, Amen”, he said.