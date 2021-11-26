KT Hammond: Parliament has not constitutionally rejected 2022 Budget

The New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has laughed what he says is an unconstitutionality - the rejection of the 2022 national budget by the Minority in Parliament on Friday, November 26.
The Majority members of the house had walked out of the Chamber for what was considered a strategic move, however, they failed to respond to the Speaker's call when it was time to vote on the budget, leaving the Minority with a massive 'No' voice vote to reject the 2022 Budget.
But KT Hammond later emerged on the scene, and claimed what had happened would not amount to anything because the Budget cannot be said to have been rejected.
But asked why the Majority walked out on their own Budget, KT Hammond simply said that is not what happened. "We did not walk out on our budget."
"The Budget has not been rejected. Read my lips. Parliament has not constitutionally rejected our budget. We shall be back on Tuesday to continue," he said in response to questions by JoyNews' Kwesi Parker-Wilson, insisting he would not be drawn into offering further detail on what the Majority have up their sleeves.