Joe Ghartey picks Presidential nomination forms for NPP primaries

GraphicOnline Politics Jun - 01 - 2023 , 22:04

An aspirant for the presidential candidacy of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Ghartey has officially picked up his nomination forms to contest the upcoming presidential primaries.

Accompanied by several constituency executives and chairpersons, Mr. Ghartey said he aims to bring a fresh direction to the party and create opportunities for all, particularly the youth across Ghana.

His primary objective is to address poverty and foster unity within the NPP and among Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds. He also spoke about the need for Ghanaians to collectively "fight poverty" instead of fighting against each other.

An accomplished politician and former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Ghartey had his nomination forms picked up by some NPP constituency executives and chairpersons on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the NPP headquarters in Accra.

Leading the delegation of NPP executives from all 16 regions of Ghana was Ernest Oti Akenteng, the Constituency Chairman of New Juaben North.

Having introduced the 'Justice For All' program during former President John Agyekum Kufuor's administration, Mr. Ghartey envisions an NPP that promotes equal opportunities for all Ghanaians.

As a former Minister of Railways Development and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Ghartey aims to revitalize the NPP and provide young people and party executives with opportunities to serve Ghana, should he win the primaries and subsequently be elected President in 2024.

During an address to NPP executives at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Hon. Ghartey emphasized his commitment to serving the party and the country, adding that his intentions are not driven by personal gain.

He underscored the importance of unity within the NPP and urged politicians to focus on the future of Ghanaian children.

Adams Abdul Majid, a senior aide to Mr. Ghartey, expressed the unwavering support of NPP youth from across the country.

Mr. Majid described Hon. Ghartey as a competent and visionary leader who will guide Ghana towards prosperity once elected as President.

He highlighted Hon. Ghartey's grassroots connection and transformative leadership qualities.