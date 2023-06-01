Kennedy Agyapong confident of victory in NPP Flagbearer election

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a prospective flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed confidence in his chances of winning the party's flagbearer election.

His team conveyed this sentiment after collecting his nomination forms from the NPP headquarters in Accra on Thursday.

As the ninth individual to pick up the forms since nominations opened, Agyapong, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is positioning himself as a formidable candidate.

Speaking to pressmen after picking the forms, Kwame Owusu, Agyapong's campaign manager, highlighted the candidate's appeal to the party's grassroots due to his perceived disciplinary nature.

Owusu emphasized that Agyapong's stance against indiscipline and his commitment to the nation's well-being have resonated with the people. He stated, "Honourable Ken does not stand for indiscipline. Honourable Ken is honest in his dealings with the country. Honourable Ken is patriotic and has demonstrated his willingness to die for Ghana."

According to Owusu, Agyapong's strong principles and commitment to the ordinary citizens give him an advantage over his competitors. He explained, "People desire a disciplined leader because there is an abundance of indiscipline in this country. Indiscipline breeds corruption, and when you have an individual whom you believe is honest and you are ready to work for him, you must be prepared to face the consequences if you deviate from the right path."

Agyapong's campaign team firmly believes that his discipline-oriented approach and dedication to the country's betterment will resonate with the NPP members and secure him victory in the flagbearer election.