2 Pick forms to contest NPP Assin North primary

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Politics Jun - 01 - 2023 , 15:28

Two persons have picked nomination forms to contest the Assin North Constituency parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region.

They are Charles Opoku and Frederick Freeman Amoah-Kyei.

The party's internal election follows the declaration by Parliament that the Assin North Parliamentary seat is vacant after the Supreme Court ruled on the eligibility of James Gyakye Quayson, in occupying the Assin North seat.

The Electoral Commission has set Tuesday, June 27, 2023, for the by-election.

As of the time of filing this report and the close of nominations yesterday, June 1, 2023, only the two have, so far, picked the forms to contest the primary.

The party has set June 7, 2023, to elect a parliamentary candidate to contest the Assin North constituency by-election after it opened nominations on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, and closed yesterday, June 1, 2023.

Speeches

Kelvin Kyeremateng, the Special Assistant of the aspiring candidate Charles Opoku, who picked the form on his behalf, revealed that Mr Opoku's achievements placed him above his peers and in a position to annex the seat for the NPP.

He said he was optimistic that Mr Opoku would bring the much-needed victory to the NPP.

Meanwhile, Frank Acheampong, who picked the form on behalf of Frederick Freeman Amoah-Kyei, observed that Mr Amoah-Kyei had served the party faithfully over the years, saying he was hopeful the delegates would elect him to win the seat for the party.