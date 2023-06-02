Gyakye Quayson declares intention to contest Assin North by-election

Gertrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Jun - 02 - 2023 , 05:35

Embattled former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Assin North in the Central Region, James Gyakye Quayson, has declared his intention to contest the upcoming by-election on the ticket of the NDC.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set Tuesday, June 27, 2023, as the date for a by-election following the nullification of the election of Mr Quayson by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ordered Parliament to remove Mr Quayson’s name from the records of the legislature for holding dual citizenship at the time he filed to contest 2020 parliamentary election.

Electorate

In a press statement dated Thursday, June 1, 2023, Mr Quayson appealed to the people of Assin North to turn out in their numbers to vote for him in the upcoming by-election.

He insisted that he duly renounced his Canadian citizenship prior to contesting the 2020 polls, "I renounced my Canadian citizenship in December, 2019 and returned to Ghana to serve you, my people of Assin North.

When I declared on my Nomination Forms in October 2020 that l owed no allegiance to any country other than Ghana, that was, indeed, the truth.

To date, no one has provided any evidence that I owed allegiance to Canada at the time I filed my nominations and when I was elected and sworn in as your Member of Parliament".

"Having made that point, let me make it clear to everyone that the most important thing to me right now is to contest and win the by-election which is the result of what the Supreme Court announced on 17th May, 2023.

I am determined to continue serving the good people of Assin North with all my heart, soul, body and all the resources I can muster for the benefit of my constituents,” he said.

He also indicated that the by-election would bring an end to the situation, adding that the will of the people of Assin North must triumph.

“Democracy must be restored.

I urge you all to come out in your numbers to vote for me so I return to Parliament and continue the work I began to do on your behalf, towards advancing the Assin North development agenda.”

Mr Quayson also thanked the people of Assin North for the support shown him," I have been deeply touched by the amazing support and encouragement from you in the constituency after the Supreme Court decision on May 17, 2023.

I was particularly moved by your show of love and support through the vigil organised by the youth at Assin Bereku on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The massive attendance showed the depth of the support and encouragement I am receiving.

I was really touched”, he said.