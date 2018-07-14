Investigate programme chairmen for sources of wealth — NCCE

The Deputy Chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Samuel Akuamoah, has charged Ghanaians to investigate the sources of the wealth of those they choose to chair programmes in churches and other public functions.
“We must interrogate the sources of wealth of people we put on the chair at harvests and public programmes,” he said.Follow @Graphicgh
He added that people with questionable wealth gained through corruption should not be chosen for such tasks.
“We need to ignore and isolate such people,” he added.
AU Day
He was speaking at the commemoration of the African Union (AU) Day against corruption that falls on July 11.
This year has also been designated Africa’s year against corruption, and a line-up of activities have been planned.
The commemoration of the day was organised by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) in collaboration with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the NCCE, the African Parliamentary Network Against Corruption (APNAC) and Pensplusbytes.
Fight against the canker
Mr Akuamoah in his solidarity message said he was happy about the participation of some schools in the commemoration of the day.
He charged them, therefore, to work to stem the canker in Ghana.
“If we have failed you by our inability to stop corruption, know that we the adults have fought for freedom, and you cannot fight corruption without freedom of expression,” he told them.
The Commissioner of CHRAJ, Mr Joseph Whittal, who chaired the function, in his submissions, expressed his happiness over the fact that after so many years of bad performance, the AU has set aside a day to reflect on actions.
He said the day afforded the opportunity to take stock in the fight against corruption, with records showing that out of 10 worst performing countries, eight were from Africa.
He said challenges had to be confronted head-on and charged all to dissect the campaign against corruption and take steps to resource anti-corruption agencies and seriously work with the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP).
Constitutional duty
The Member of Parliament and Deputy Chairperson of the APNAC, Mr Kofi Okyere Agyekum, said APNAC was a voluntary organisation of parliamentarians in the fight against corruption.
He promised that APNAC would leverage its strength and expertise in supervising public finances in the campaign against corruption.
