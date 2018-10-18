I won't engage in 'unbridled buffoonery' with Ken Agyapong - Kweku Baako

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has reacted to Mr Kennedy Agyapong's description of him as a "fool" and daring him to pursue his law suit against him.
Kweku Baako and Kennedy Agyapong are in a legal battle after Mr. Baako filed a defamation suit against the Assin Central MP for tagging him as a "galamsey kingpin" and further making statements that Kweku Baako says have affected his reputation in the eyes of "right-thinking" Ghanaians.
He has therefore slapped Kennedy Agyapong with a GHȻ25million defamation suit and seeking other remedies before the law court.
In his writ to the court, Kweku Baako noted that the maverick MP has "reduced my envied reputation into dishonour, contempt, and reproach on the basis of the above mentioned unfounded and destructive comments of the plaintiff."
He is asking the court to "order Mr. Agyapong to retract his comments and render an unqualified apology to him" and also place "a perpetual injunction restraining Mr Agyapong, his agents, assigns and servants from further publishing any defamatory words" against his personality.
But responding to the suit, Mr. Agyapong speaking to Asempa FM on Tuesday, described Kweku Baako as a "fool" and vowed to expose his corrupt practices.
" . . Kweku Baako . . . I will strip him naked . . . I swear to God . . . His twenty-five million, when I "shit" I will pay easily," he blurted out.
However, during Wednesday's edition of Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', when the host sought his comments on Mr Agyepong's reaction to his (Baako's) lawsuit, Kweku Baako stated emphatically that he will not engage in "unbridled buffoonery".
He, however, swore that the case will travel the full hog.
" . . it (the legal suit) will go on till it’s determined in accordance with laws of the country. It will go on till it’s finally determined by the appropriate forum which is the court of law. I’m not discussing any aspects of the case anywhere; radio, TV, social media . . . Kweku Baako will not join any of those threats”.
Explaining why he has decided to slug it out with Kennedy Agyapong in court, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide said upon careful deliberations with his family and friends over the numerous defamatory statements made against him, he's chosen to give his accuser the "opportunity to vindicate his allegations, at least for the sake of your family and children in the future. So, I was persuaded and I reluctantly because it’s against my philosophy. I don’t like it. I don’t do that. I don’t care what you say about me. As long as you don’t pick up a gun and shoot me, I don’t really care but for this particular issue, I’ve gone to the court. The case will be litigated in the court of law”.
“I’m personally and directly involved. I have filed a writ. I have sent it to the court of law and not the court of public opinion where ugly noises and unbridled buffoonery will dictate the pace. That’s permissible in the court of public opinion,” he stressed.
