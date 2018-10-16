Ken Agyapong vows to strip Kweku Baako 'naked' after GH₵25m suit

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has vowed to "strip naked" the Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr after the latter sued him for defamation.

According to Mr Agyapong, he is not scared of the GH₵25million damages that Baako is seeking and can pay it at a moment's notice. 

He also implored the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah to take note that he will not smoke a peace pipe with the veteran journalist.

"I will face them one by one, nah! Kweku Baako... I will strip him naked... I swear to God," Mr Agyapong burst into laughter as the statement of claim was read to him whilst on a radio interview on Accra based Asempa FM Tuesday afternoon.

"Twenty-five million, when I shit I will pay," he added.


He said the suit will not stop him from speaking the truth about Kweku Baako, warning that he will now disgrace him [Baako] even more.

Background

Kweku Baako is seeking reliefs including general damages in the sum of GH₵25million against Mr Agyapong.

In his statement of claim, Kweku Baako states that, on July 18, 2018 and on several occasions thereafter, Mr Agyapong published several statements against him on Oman FM, Net 2 TV, Adom FM and Asempa FM which are defamatory.

According to him, on certain occasions when the hosts of the programmes on which he made those defamatory comments against him asked him to retract or provide facts to back the claims he [Agyapong] made failed to do so.

According to Kweku Baako, Mr Agyapong’s assertions have affected his image and reputation in the eyes of “right-thinking” members of the society.