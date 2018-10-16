Ken Agyapong vows to strip Kweku Baako 'naked' after GH₵25m suit

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has vowed to "strip naked" the Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr after the latter sued him for defamation
.
He also implored the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah to take note that he will not smoke a peace pipe with the veteran journalist.
"I will face them one by one,
"Twenty-five million, when I shit I will pay," he added.
He said the suit will not stop him from speaking the truth about Kweku Baako, warning that he will now disgrace him [Baako] even more.
Related Articles
Kweku Baako slaps Ken Agyapong with Gh₵25m defamation suit
Kennedy Agyapong in court again for defamation
Background
Kweku Baako is seeking reliefs including general damages in the sum of GH₵25million against
In his statement of claim, Kweku Baako states
According to him, on certain occasions when the hosts of the programmes on which he made those defamatory comments against him asked him to retract or provide facts to back the claims he [Agyapong] made failed to do so.
According to Kweku Baako,