Rawlings to NDC: Presidency not for moustache grooming

Former President Jerry John Rawlings appears to mock at some of the aspirants in the upcoming flagbearer race of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)
.
To him, those people “spend a little too much time grooming their
In a tweet on Monday,
He quipped, “Isn't the Presidency too busy a place for hopefuls/running mates who spend a little too much time grooming their
While
A total of 13 aspirants have as of now declared interest in the vacant flagbearer position of the main opposition political party ahead of Election 2020.
They are former President John Dramani Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi, Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh, Kojo Bonsu, Elikplim Lorlormavor Agbemava, Nurudeen Iddrisu, Kweku Ricketts Hagan and Stephen Atubiga.
Isn't the Presidency too busy a place for hopefuls/running mates who spend a little too much time grooming their moustache and dyeing their hair?— Jerry John Rawlings (@officeofJJR) October 15, 2018
None of the aspirants have named a running mate yet but there is
Ahwoi and Mahama
Other names such as former Minister of Agriculture and Ghana’s Ambassador to South Africa,
But
The NDC has planned to go to
But before that, the party has allowed flagbearer hopefuls the opportunity to declare their interests in writing and go ahead to meet delegates to
