I'll abolish 'needless' new positions created by the NPP Gov’t if I win power – John Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Government (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says he will scrap the newly created ministerial positions by the Akufo-Addo-led administration when he wins power in 2020.
According to him, the newly created positions are straining the public purse and therefore must be abolished.
John Mahama made this known at the opening session of a three-day capacity building retreat for Elections Directors of the NDC party in Tamale, under the theme, 'Repositioning the Election Directorate Strategically for 2020 Elections'.
"They are said to achieve the world record of 125 Ministers. Definitely some of those Ministers will go under the NDC government. Government expenditure has ballooned and they are not able to collect enough revenue to meet the high expenditure. And part of the high expenditure is because of the huge number of political appointments,” he said.
He noted that under the NDC government, the Procurement Minister will be abolished because the country has a whole Public Procurement Authority which was supervised by the Ministry of Finance and therefore a Minister for Procurement is not needed.
“Procurement ministry will go. You have a whole Public Procurement Authority which was supervised by the Ministry of Finance. What do you need a Procurement Minister for?” he wondered.
The Akufo-Addo administration currently has 125 ministers, over 30 more ministers more than its predecessors.
Mahama believes some of the new Ministries created under the current government clearly have no relevance.