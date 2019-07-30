NPP will win orphan seats in Eastern Region — Jeff Konadu Addo

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Jeff Konadu Addo, has stated that the party is poised to win all the six orphan constituencies in the region to increase the party's number of seats in Parliament in the 2020 polls.
He said the party, through its executives, was working hard to attract more votes from the orphan constituencies that were not the strongholds of the NPP.
The orphan constituencies are Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South and Upper West Akyem which are now occupied by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
According to him, the party would be well positioned, attractive and visible to the Ghanaian electorate as the 2020 polls inched closer.
Good works
Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic on the preparations towards the party’s primaries in Koforidua last Monday, Mr Addo said "our mission as a party will include propagating the good works and policies of the government to make the party more acceptable in the orphan constituencies which are considered to be the strongholds of the main opposition NDC."
He stressed that the idea to win the six orphan constituencies in the region would be achieved because the government had done enough within the last two years and seven months of being in power.
Mr Addo called on Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the NPP government at next year's general election.
Determined to win
"We want to add more new seats, we are determined to win and we are going to make sure that as best as possible, we are going with solid campaign messages and solid people so that our chances of winning the 2020 general election will be realised.
It is a battle and we are going back to the people to account for what we have done and to tell them what we have for the people of Ghana and I'm so sure that based on our track record, the people of Ghana will once again renew our mandate in the 2020 elections", he stated.
NPP will win 2020 elections
He observed that the level of development in the country so far was an indication that the NPP would win the 2020 general election ‘one-touch’.
Regarding the party’s primaries, Mr Addo indicated that the Eastern Regional Secretariat of the NPP had also opened nominations to enable party members who qualified per the party's constitution and wanted to contest to go ahead and purchase the nomination forms.
He said the party had set up a constituency nomination elections committee whose mandate was to sell the nomination forms and also verify thoroughly whether or not the person picking the form was a true party member.
He, therefore, directed all constituency executives in the orphan constituencies to remain neutral in all aspects of the nomination process, the campaign and election of aspirants during the party’s delegates conference.
“The constituency elections committee has been cautioned to be fair and remain neutral in the nomination process and must, therefore, remain so throughout the process from nomination to elections of parliamentary candidates”, Mr Addo added.