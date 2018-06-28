I didn’t have $12million to investigate Akufo-Addo - Anas

Controversial investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas says he did not have the $12million dollars required to have proceeded with an investigation into whether or not President Akufo-Addo is corrupt during an expose to uncover corruption in football
.
“The guy who is there [at the Transport Ministry], Asiamah; that is his [Kennedy Agyapong’s] small boy,” Kwesi Nyantakyi said.
“So, he [Karbo] mentioned that they wanted to make him [Kennedy Agyapong] a minister because of the contribution he made to the campaign. [Kennedy Agyapong] says he cannot be a minister because he is not a disciplined person to be a minister. But they [the government] gave him a ministry. They created a ministry and gave it to him and he nominated somebody as the minister. Yes, Ministry of Transport.”
Critics of Anas' documentary have questioned why he did not follow up the links to the Presidency to ascertain whether or not Akufo-Addo would have accepted the $5million Nyantakyi claimed could secure government contracts.
However, Anas in a radio interview on Joy FM Thursday said it was impossible for him to raise the $12million required for that probe.
He said: “Let’s put the investigation in context. How did President Akufo-Addo’s name come in? You speak to somebody, he begins to drop names. He says
“The fairness in all this is that somebody has made an allegation, are you giving the other party a fair opportunity of answering those allegations? So yes, then we went to the president and he gave us his side of the story, we went to the vice president, we spoke to all the ministers involved to give us their side of the story, then, we can understand the context which the person used to speak".
He urged anyone with concerns about the way that part of the investigation ended to proceed with an investigation of their own.
“It’s up to anybody who thinks he has issues with it to have to do
Anas insisted that his focus of the investigation was on