Let’s merge to take up reins of government - CPP chairperson urges PPP

The Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumankumah, has extended a hand to the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) urging it to consider a possible merger to enable them to take up the reins of government.
While paying glowing tribute to the founder of the PPP, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, Nana Sarpong Kumankumah said the enthusiasm to give Ghanaians a third viable political party, which led to the inauguration of the PPP, was still relevant as it was 10 years ago.
Come home
“Come home and let’s together fight this humongous evil that is in this country making sure our children do not get what they deserve. Come home and let’s with unity go to the Jubilee House and take over governance and make sure that the youth of this country have a better alternative. Come home,” she emphasised.
She said the “CPP is ready, you are ready, let’s all come together,” she emphasised.
In a solidarity message at a rally to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the PPP last Saturday at Elmina in the Central Region, Nana Sarpong Kumankumah said it was only with a united front that a third force could take up the seat of governance and give Ghanaians and particularly the youth a better alternative.
The event held at the Nana Kobina Gyan Square in Elmina was attended by members and sympathisers of the PPP across the country.
It was on the theme: “10 years of progressive focus to bring change in Ghana’s Democratic Governance-The Way Forward.”
Commendation
The CPP chairperson commended the founder of the PPP for the immense impact he through the PPP had made on the country’s political landscape, saying she was certain that things would have been different if Dr Nduom was part of the political campaign in 2020.
She said while there had been issues which, undoubtedly, caused the founder of the PPP to start the PPP as a possible third alternative party, there was the need to build bridges to build a formidable party capable of taking the reins of government.
Nana Sarpong Kumankuma said Dr Nduom had the spirit of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, saying Dr Nduom had proven that he was a great political asset.
She said his presence should ignite the spirit of Dr Nkrumah and propel them to unity to win power.
Efforts by the Nkrumahist parties to merge into a formidable political force has faced a lot of challenges making them unable to make any meaningful impact in the country’s recent general elections.