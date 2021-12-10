Federation of Labour urges Minority to oppose E-Levy

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has thrown its weight behind the Minority in Parliament to oppose the 1.75 per cent levy on mobile money and other electronic transactions in the 2022 Budget and Economic Policy.
According to the federation, the E-Levy would further worsen the plight of Ghanaians if passed into law.
In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Mr Abraham Koomson, it called on all stakeholders—civil society organisations, religious bodies and Ghanaians as a whole to oppose the introduction of the E-Levy.
It urged the Minority to stand firm in the interest of the masses to reject the proposed 1.75 per cent E-Levy.
Chaos in Parliament
The statement also condemned recent incidents in Parliament which had exposed the lack of decorum, lies, intimidation and the show of power exhibited by the Executive.
He said the occurrences had further deepened suspicion and the division in the House after the Majority caucus overturned the rejection of the budget statement.
"The scenes, which have gone viral across the globe exposes the decay in our governance system and the abuse of democratic principles, the rule of law and protection of public interest which further deepens public mistrust," the statement said.
It cited the invasion of Parliament by soldiers during the election of Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and described it as the failure of leadership to safeguard the sanctity of the House.