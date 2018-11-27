Bagbin visits family of victims killed by campaign vehicle

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S.K. Bagbin on Monday visited the families of two victims who were killed by one of his campaign vehicles at Apam junction after an accident on Sunday
.
Accompanied by some past and present National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency executives and members of his campaign team, Mr Bagbin also visited the Winneba District of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) to check on the progress of investigations.
During the visit to the two bereaved families, Mr Bagbin expressed his condolences and promised to assist with the funeral.
The campaign vehicle is said to have hit and killed the two on the spot at Apam junction in the Central region on
The deceased have been identified as Kwame Acquah, 25 and Emmanuel Awisi, 27. They are all residents of Winneba and they were pronounced dead on arrival at the
The vehicle at the time of the accident was being driven by Charles K. Owusu, who was on his way to Accra after a private visit to Cape Coast.
On reaching a section of the road in between Apam junction and Winneba roundabout, the vehicle knocked down the two who were on an unregistered motorbike.
The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Irene Oppong told Graphic Online that the suspect driver and the accident vehicles are with the Winneba police as part of investigations.