Faure Gnassingbé confers with Prez Akufo-Addo

The Togolese President, Mr Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, paid a short visit to his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in Accra last Sunday, to discuss issues of mutual interest to the two nations
.
The visit was also to brief President Akufo-Addo on matters regarding the Togolese political impasse.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Speaking to the media before their closed-door meeting, President Akufo-Addo said Mr Gnassingbé came over to have an informal chat on mutual matters.
He stated that they were the closest of neighbours with good relations.
President Akufo-Addo was of the firm belief that it was a good idea to bring each other up to date on matters regarding their relations and other issues.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Regular meetings important
Mr Gnassingbé said such informal meetings should be a regular affair, especially as discussions centred on mutual interests, including socio-economic and political concerns.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He said President Akufo-Addo had been given the “difficult task” of mediating between parties in the Togolese internal dispute.
President Gnassingbé said he was in Ghana for updates and follow-ups on other issues the two Presidents had been discussing.
President Akufo-Addo and President Alpha Conde of Guinea have been tasked by ECOWAS to find a lasting solution to the protracted Togolese political impasse.
Mr Gnassingbé returned home later in the evening.