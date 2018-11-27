Faure Gnassingbé confers with Prez Akufo-Addo

BY: Donald Ato Dapatem
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right) holding discussions with the Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbé
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right) holding discussions with the Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbé

The Togolese President, Mr Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, paid a short visit to his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in Accra last Sunday, to discuss issues of mutual interest to the two nations.

The visit was also to brief President Akufo-Addo on matters regarding the Togolese political impasse.

Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana

Speaking to the media before their closed-door meeting, President Akufo-Addo said Mr Gnassingbé came over to have an informal chat on mutual matters.

He stated that they were the closest of neighbours with good relations.

President Akufo-Addo was of the firm belief that it was a good idea to bring each other up to date on matters regarding their relations and other issues.


Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana

Regular meetings important

Mr Gnassingbé said such informal meetings should be a regular affair, especially as discussions centred on mutual interests, including socio-economic and political concerns.

for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana

He said President Akufo-Addo had been given the “difficult task” of mediating between parties in the Togolese internal dispute.

President Gnassingbé said he was in Ghana for updates and follow-ups on other issues the two Presidents had been discussing.

President Akufo-Addo and President Alpha Conde of Guinea have been tasked by ECOWAS to find a lasting solution to the protracted Togolese political impasse.

Mr Gnassingbé returned home later in the evening.