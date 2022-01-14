Bagbin calls for stronger partnership in 2022

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has called for a stronger partnership with government and civil society in promoting accountability during Parliament’s second year of his tenure.
He has also asked for God's guidance and blessings for the legislature as it begins the second year of its four-year tenure, and also for the Executive, the Judiciary and all Ghanaians.
Mr Bagbin, who is a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo, won the Speaker position with 138 votes as against 136 votes by his contender, Prof. Mike Oquaye.
In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, Mr Bagbin expressed appreciation to Ghanaians who had extended congratulations and encouragement to him as he concluded his first year as Speaker of the Eighth Parliament.
Support
The statement expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their support in his first year in office.
He said he was touched by the love showed and the prayers for him during his first year as Speaker.
"The Speaker is touched and humbled by the love showed him and the prayers said for him on that occasion," it said and added that "He recognises that the overwhelming messages of goodwill are an indication that Ghanaians are following the work of the Eighth Parliament with lots of expectations and keen interest."
Assurance
The statement assured Ghanaians that Mr Bagbin would continue to do his best to ensure the growth and development of the country, especially in the area of parliamentary democracy and good governance.