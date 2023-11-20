Formal announcement of my forfeiture of NPP membership was needless - Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Nov - 20 - 2023 , 18:24

Yaw Buaben Asamoa says the formal announcement by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that he has forfeited his membership for supporting Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as an independent presidential candidate was needless.

"That is incontestable and therefore needs no formal written notice," he stated.

Reacting to the announcement in a press statement issued on Monday [Nov 22], Yaw Buaben Asamoa said there was no need for the party to have written to him since he was aware of his status in the party after declaring his support for Alan Kyeremanten.

He said he and his colleagues, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Hopeson Adorye were of the conviction that their candidate for the 2024 election, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will be a better President than both John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of NPP.

In a statement reacting to the NPP's move, Yaw Buaben Asamoa stated that in political and constitutional matters in respect of elections 2024, "the same article 55(2) - 1992 Constitution - which gives a right to join political parties also gives a right to support political activity as an independent under 55(10) and (16).

And "considering that the right of a political party to sponsor candidates, does not exclude the right of independent candidates nor their supporters to participate in general elections, it may not be prudent to continue to reduce ones’ membership with archaic rules," he stated.

The NPP on Monday [Nov 20] morning formally announced that four party members; Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow and Boniface Abubakar Saddique are no longer members of the NPP due to their allegiance to Alan Kyerematen, the founder of Movement for Change.

Mr Kyerematen dropped out of the NPP’s presidential primary and subsequently resigned from the NPP in September and has indicated his readiness to compete the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate and has been moving around mobilising volunteers.

Since he broke out from the governing NPP, he has been enjoying support from Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Buaben Asamoa, who were also members of the NPP.

Attached below is Yaw Buaben Asamoa's full response to the NPP

Re: ‘FORFEITURE OF MEMBERSHIP PURSUANT TO THE PROVISION OF ARTICLE 3(9)(1) OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY CONSTITUTION’