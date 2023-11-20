Alan's 'butterflies' Buaben Asamoa, Ohene Ntow, Adorye, Boniface, no longer NPP members

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Nov - 20 - 2023 , 09:00

Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Buaben Asamoa are no longer members of New Patriotic Party (NPP) following their decision to join Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen's Movement for Change as part of his independent presidential campaign.

In a press statement dated Monday, November 20, 2023, signed and issued by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Buaben Asamoa have “AUTOMATICALLY FORFEITED their membership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).”

“They are, therefore, no longer members of the party,” Kodua Frimpong said in the press statement.

The four are said to have publicly endorsed Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen who recently resigned from the NPP to form a new movement dubbed Movement for Change.

Nana Ohene Ntow

Kyerematen dropped out of the NPP’s presidential primary and subsequently resigned from the NPP in September and has indicated his readiness to compete the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate and has been moving around mobilising volunteers.

Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Buaben Asamoa, all members of the NPP were key campaign members of Alan Kyerematen when he was in the NPP race.

Following his resignation, they have remained loyal to him and joining him on his rounds to amass volunteers and support.

Per the NPP’s constitution, any member who decides to join any aspirant against the chosen candidate of the party automatically forfeit their membership.

At the final funeral rites of former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor in Kumasi at the weekend for instance, some of them reportedly mobilised supporters for Alan Kyerematen and distributed T-shirts inscribed with the Movement for Change symbol of a butterfly, to canvass support for Mr Kyerematen.

Nana Ohene Ntow is a former General Secretary of the NPP.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa and Boniface Abubakar Saddique are both former members of Parliament on the ticket of the NPP. Buaben Asamoa served as MP for Adentan in Greater Accra on the ticket of the NPP while Ababakar Saddique served as MP for Salaga in the Northern Region and Madina in the Greater Accra Region, all on the ticket of the NPP.

Adorye on his part contested the Kpone Katamanso seat in Greater Accra on the ticket of the NPP in 2020 but was unable to snatch it from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Attached below is a copy of the NPP statement

FORFEITURE OF MEMBERSHIP PURSUANT TO THE PROVISION OF ARTICLE 3(9)(1) OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY CONSTITUTION

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken notice of recent activities of Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow and Boniface Abubakar Saddique which includes publicly endorsing the candidature of a person other than the duly elected Presidential Candidate of the Party; His Excellency Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia. In spite of their flagrant breach of the Party's Constitution particularly Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1), the afore-named men still hold themselves out as members of the NPP. For the avoidance of doubt, Article 3(5) (A) (4) of the NPP Constitution enjoins all members of the Party to "abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the Party" In addition, Article 3(9) (1) of the Constitution provides as follows: "A Member of the Party, who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected member of the Party, or who joins or declares his or her support for another Political Party, or for an independent candidate, when the Party has sponsored a candidate in a general or by-election, automatically forfeits his or her membership of the Party". In line with these constitutional provisions, it is the view of the NPP that Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Buaben Asamoa have AUTOMATICALLY FORFEITED their membership of the Party. They are, therefore, no longer members of the Party. The NPP entreats its members to remain true to their duties as per Article 3(5) of the party Constitution. We further call upon our members to bear in mind that the Party's focus is to unite its ranks and rally the support of Ghanaians to make history by winning the 2024 general elections.

