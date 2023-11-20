Sam George defends traditional family values at UN summit

Kweku Zurek Politics Nov - 20 - 2023 , 08:22

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has delivered a passionate speech in defense of traditional family values at a United Nations summit in New York.

Mr. Nartey George told the fifth Transatlantic Summit organized by the Political Network for Values on November 17, 2023, that the family is under attack from "supposedly progressive forces" who are "agitating for a redefinition of the core principles of what a family is and represent in a somewhat regressive manner."

Mr. Nartey George argued that the concept of the natural family, based on the union of a man and a woman, is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international treaties.

He said that the distinction between sex and gender must be maintained, and that gender cannot be used to redefine the family.

"The pseudo-war being waged by some against the family is premised on the obfuscation and literal obliteration of the distinction between sex and gender," he said.

Mr. Nartey George also spoke about the importance of the family in African society.

He said that Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and People's Rights echoes the principles of enjoyment of rights without prejudice to sex and not gender.

He said that the family is the "natural unit" of society and that it is the responsibility of member states to protect the physical health and morals of the family.

"As a proud African, the role of the family is cardinal to our society and its well-being," he said.

Mr. Nartey George announced that he is sponsoring a bill in Ghana's Parliament to promote proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values. He said that the bill is necessary to protect the traditional family from attack.

"I am sponsoring, together with seven (7) other colleagues, the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 in Ghana's Parliament," he said.

Mr. Nartey George concluded his speech by emphasizing the importance of the family in raising children. He said that parents have the right to determine the religious and moral education of their children in accordance with their beliefs.

"The family must remain respected and recognized as the union between natural-born men and women of full age who have the right and responsibility to determine by their beliefs and in conformity with the generality of their community, the details of the religious and moral education of their children in a manner that respects communal norms of public safety, order, health, morals and the fundamental rights and freedoms of the majority of their community," he said.

Read his entire speech below;