I love NPP but I'll vote for Alan as independent presidential candidate - Hopeson Adorye

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Nov - 20 - 2023 , 13:00

Hopeson Adorye says he is a great sympathiser of Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and nothing will stop him from patronising Alan.

This is the reason he is following Alan and has decided to vote for him in the upcoming Presidential election as an independent presidential candidate.

He, however, says he will vote for whoever is selected as an NPP Parliamentary candidate in the Kpone Katamanso constituency where he contested the 2020 parliamentary election on the ticket of the NPP.

Hopeson Adorye's reason is that, he loves the NPP but is a great sympathiser of Alan Kyerematen.

In a radio interview with Accra based Joy FM on Monday [November 20, 2023], Hopeson Adorye who was reacting to the announcement by the NPP that he and three others have forfeited their membership of the NPP because of their support for Alan Kyerematen, said he had been a great sympathiser of Alan Kyeremanten and that come December 7, 2024, he will vote for him.

Hopeson Adorye and three others — Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Buaben Asamoa were on Monday morning declared as no longer members of the NPP due to their alleged allegiance to Alan Kyerematen, the founder of Movement for Change.

Mr Kyerematen dropped out of the NPP’s presidential primary and subsequently resigned from the NPP in September and has indicated his readiness to compete the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate and has been moving around mobilising volunteers.

He has been touring many places across the country, mobilising volunteers for his Movement for Change.