Alan's third force agenda, farce or reality?

Joshua Bediako Koomson & Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Sep - 26 - 2023 , 05:48

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who has nurtured presidential hopes since 2007, on Monday confirmed his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and announced a new ambition to vie for the presidency in 2024 as an Independent candidate.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry said he offered a new hope beyond the duopoly of the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and promised to establish and lead a new "movement for change" in Ghana, one of inclusivity that, he said, would make room for the NPP and the NDC, and other parties and political organisations should he win the presidential polls.

While the Fourth Republic is not lacking in political parties of different persuasions, none had come close to usurping the supremacy of the NPP and the NDC.

Those who finish in third place always come at a big distance from the two front runners, and usually of the Nkrumaist stock.

Over the years, parties such as the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), People’s National Convention (PNC) and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) have faded in popularity and votes, sometimes making a combined total of less than five per cent of the total votes.

