Abena Osei Asare distances herself from Alan
Abena Osei Asare, the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East and a Deputy Minister of Finance has distanced herself from Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen's resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
In a press statement issued Monday to announce her decision to distance herself from Alan, Abena Osei Asare said her "dedication to the New Patriotic Party is deep-seated, rooted in our shared values and vision for a prosperous Ghana. The NPP's strength has always been its unity and our ability to work together for the common good of our country."
It adds to the number of Members of Parliament from NPP who supported Alan's bid to lead the party into the 2024 general elections and have defied his call to support his independent candidate move.
Read Abena Osei Asare's full statement below
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 25, 2023
I find it necessary to address the recent decision of Hon. Alan Kyerematen to leave the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and run as an independent candidate in 2024.
First and foremost, while I enjoy both a personal and professional relationship with Hon. Alan Kyerematen, characterized by mutual respect and a shared commitment to our nation's progress, I must respectfully distance myself from his recent choice.
My dedication to the New Patriotic Party is deep-seated, rooted in our shared values and vision for a prosperous Ghana. The NPP's strength has always been its unity and our ability to work together for the common good of our country.
Let us look forward to the future, keeping the best interests of our party and our beloved Ghana at heart.
With determination and unity, we can continue to work towards a brighter future for all Ghanaians.
Best regards,
ABENA OSEI-ASARE( MP)
DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER