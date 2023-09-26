Abena Osei Asare distances herself from Alan

Abena Osei Asare, the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East and a Deputy Minister of Finance has distanced herself from Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen's resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a press statement issued Monday to announce her decision to distance herself from Alan, Abena Osei Asare said her "dedication to the New Patriotic Party is deep-seated, rooted in our shared values and vision for a prosperous Ghana. The NPP's strength has always been its unity and our ability to work together for the common good of our country."

It adds to the number of Members of Parliament from NPP who supported Alan's bid to lead the party into the 2024 general elections and have defied his call to support his independent candidate move.

Read Abena Osei Asare's full statement below