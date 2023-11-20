Walewale and Nalerigu buzz with excitement as NPP Flagbearer Dr. Bawumia returns home

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 20 - 2023 , 18:35

The towns of Walewale and Nalerigu in the North East Region were brought to life on Monday as Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited for the first time since his election as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Bawumia, who secured the NPP flagbearer position earlier this month, embarked on a homecoming visit to express gratitude to key figures, including traditional rulers, for their unwavering support and prayers.

Following tradition, Dr. Bawumia commenced his visit in his home region, the Northern Region, where he paid a courtesy call on the Nayiri, Naa Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, the Overlord of Mamprugu.

As the entourage proceeded to the Palace of the Nayiri in Nalerigu, a massive crowd enthusiastically welcomed the new NPP Flagbearer. The journey took them through Walewale, Dr. Bawumia's hometown, where scores of people eagerly gathered to catch a glimpse of their esteemed son.

Seated in a bus alongside MPs and party executives, Dr. Bawumia, responding to the cheers from the crowd, later moved to an open-top vehicle for a closer interaction with the enthusiastic supporters. The cheering crowd, comprising individuals of all ages, lined the main Walewale-Bolga highway, creating a vibrant atmosphere as Dr. Bawumia passed through to Nalerigu.

The reception reached a fever pitch upon arrival in Nalerigu, with crowds lining the streets from Langbinsi through Gambaga to Nalerigu itself. In Nalerigu, Dr. Bawumia engaged in discussions with the Nayiri and his elders before addressing the eager crowd.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted that the 2024 election would focus on his track record as Vice President and John Mahama's record as a former President.

Pointing to a list of policies implemented during his tenure as Vice President, Dr. Bawumia challenged the crowd to recall any noteworthy policies introduced by former President Mahama during his presidency.