Disclaimer: I have not written anything on EC matter - John Ndebugre

The former Member of Parliament for Zebilla in the Upper East Region and senior lawyer,
Mr John Ndebugre has reacted to a publication on social media attributed to him with his picture expressing an opinion on the removal of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei .
My attention has been drawn to a write up circulating in social media and purporting to constitute my reaction to or view on current issues pertaining to the Electoral Commission of Ghana.
The write up is falsely attributed to me. I have not spoken publicly neither have I written on the matter since it arose and I hereby warn cowards who lack the courage to espouse their own views to desist from using my name for their purposes.
This disclaimer is not to be taken to mean that I agree or disagree with the measures in issue. Good morning to all my Facebook friends.
EDITOR'S NOTE
The opinion expressed in the article "Apply for judicial review - John A. Ndebugre to Charlotte Osei" represents that of another person, a lawyer by