CIAMC honours Dr Nana Ato Arthur

The Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has been honoured by the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants-Ghana (CIAMC).
The institute conferred an honorary membership award on Dr Ato Arthur at a ceremony in Accra.
It was in recognition of his distinguished leadership and innovation in the area of Local Governance and Expert in Development Planning in both the public and private sectors across the country and beyond.
The former Central Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for KEEA was honoured together with other eminent personalities, including Mr Martin Eson-Benjamin, an outstanding administrator currently managing COMPACT2 Project in both academia and practice.
The Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants – Ghana has the mandate to promote excellence in the practice of professional administration and management consultancy by examining, chartering and regulating its members.
Dr Ato Arthur who is currently the Vice-President of the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM), in his address, gave an assurance, “Ghanaians should expect more transformation in the Local Government Service this year which will act as catalyst for the development of other sectors in government.”
The Chairman of the occasion used the opportunity to appeal to other government appointees to emulate the footsteps of the former Central Regional Minister in transforming the Local Government service in Ghana.