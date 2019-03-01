We’ll win 30 out of 31 seats in 3 northern regions — NDC Regional Chairman

The Northern Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, has stated that the party is poised to win 30 out of the 31 constituencies in the Northern, Savannah and North East regions.
Although the Savannah and North East regions were recently carved out of the existing Northern Region, the constituencies still remain the same number.
Mr Mobila stated this at a press conference held in Tamale, the Northern regional capital, to congratulate former President John Dramani Mahama on his election as the flag bearer of the NDC for the 2020 general election.
Parliamentary seats
Alhaji Mobila said the NDC was also poised to recapture all the parliamentary seats it lost to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 election.
Currently, the NDC has 18 seats while the NPP has 12 seats in the Northern, Savannah and North East regions.
NDC seats
The NDC seats are Bole Bamboi, Chereponi, Karaga, Kumbungu, Mion, Sagnarigu, Salaga North, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Tamale Central, Tamale North, Tamale South, Tatale, Yagba-Kubore, Yapei-Kusuwgu and Zabuzugu.
NPP seats
The NPP seats are Yendi, Wulensi, Walewale, Tolon, Savelugu, Salaga South, Saboba, Nanton, Nalerigu-Gambaga, Gushegu, Bunkpurugu and Bimbilla.
Campaign strategy
Alhaji Mobila said it was part of their campaign strategy and did not mention the additional seats they had targeted to win in the 2020 general election.
He said they were also determined to work hard to increase the presidential votes in the region now that they had cleared the first hurdle of electing a flag bearer for the party.
He commended the security agencies for providing excellent security services on the election day, and also thanked delegates and supporters of the party for ensuring a peaceful and incident-free election in the three regions.
Party first
Alhaji Mobila further commended and congratulated the other six aspirants for conceding defeat and pledging to work hand in hand with former President John Dramani Mahama to win political power for the party.
"We congratulate them and commend them highly for putting the party's interest first," he stated.
Alhaji Mobila noted that the high voter turnout and the percentage gained by the flag bearer elected was an indication that the party was poised to win political power.
"We the Northern regional executive have from today started our campaign in earnest for victory towards the general election.
We won't know rest till John Mahama is officially declared the President come January 7, 2021," he said.
Alhaji Mobila, therefore, called for grassroots participation to ensure victory for the party in the 2020 election.