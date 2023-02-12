Boakye Agyarko starts presidential campaign tour from mother's home

Boakye Agyarko, a presidential hopeful on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has started his nationwide campaign tour, starting from his mother’s home at Krobo in the Eastern Region.
From there, he will move to his father’s home at Sekyere in the Ashanti Region before extending his campaign to all other areas in the country.
Agyarko is campaigning for delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to select him to lead the party as flagbearer for Election 2024.
The theme for his campaign is "Restoring Hope" and he started the tour on Friday, February 10, 2023.
The former Minister of Energy and a founding member of the NPP says starting the campaign from the Krobo land was “an act of paying homage to his matrilineal home, and seek their blessings.”
Mr Agyarko is known in the Krobo bloc as a true son with immense contributions towards the development of his matrilineal land.
He has been having brief meetings with the NPP Eastern regional executives and interacting with them to inform them of the details of his tour of the region.
The flagbearer hopeful will also meet the Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators of the Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo constituencies.
The next stop of the campaign tour would be at his father's home to also seek their blessing.
Mr. Kwasi Agyarko, the father of Boakye Agyarko hails from Agona Jamasi in the Sekyere area of Ashanti Region.
Boakye Agyarko, when he extends the campaign to Ashanti will go to Ejisu, Juaben, Effiduase, Asokore, Mampong, Sekyere Afram Plains, Kumawu, Nsuta Kwamang Beposo and Afigya Sekyere East.
It is after these important visits to the two homes of Boakye Agyarko that he would visit the other constituencies in the country to engage delegates and share with them his vision and the need to position the NPP for victory in 2024.
This forms part of his vision which touches on the need for the party and its members to revisit the old tradition and principles in order to bring back the hope on which the party was founded, which would be a cardinal factor for victory for the NPP in the 2024 general elections.