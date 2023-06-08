Assin North by-election: NPP elects candidate

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Politics Jun - 08 - 2023 , 05:57

The stage is now set for the Assin North Constituency by-election in the Central Region following the election of a candidate by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the poll yesterday (June 7).

Last Tuesday (June 6), the National Democratic Congress (NDC) introduced James Gyakye Quayson to the constituents as the candidate to contest the by-election.

With this development, all is set for the by-election slated for June 27, 2023 by the Electoral Commission (EC) to elect a new Member of Parliament for the area.

NPP primary

The NPP at its primary held at Akonfudi in the Assin North Constituency yesterday saw the election of an electrical engineer, Charles Opoku, as the parliamentary candidate of the party for the by-election.

Mr Opoku, 40, from Assin Bereku, polled 397 votes to beat Frederick Freeman Amoah-Kyei who polled 136 votes.

Hundreds of enthusiastic NPP supporters poured onto the streets of Assin Bereku in spontaneous jubilation after he was announced winner.

Mr Opoku rode in an open-top vehicle from Akonfudi to Assin Bereku receiving cheers from the crowd.

Some of the party supporters who the Daily Graphic spoke to said Mr Opoku is affable and honest and the best bet for the party to wrest the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

One of the jubilant supporters, Gladys Oppong, said the NPP had made the best choice for the by-election.

"He is a good honest and humble person.

With these qualities, we are certain of a win.”

Another supporter, Joseph Amoah, said with such a credible candidate and efforts, the seat would be recaptured by the NPP.

Some party gurus, including the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua and the National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, were at the election.

Mr Opoku has been instrumental in Assin North politics and was a member of Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), a student wing of the NPP at the Cape Coast Technical University during his university days.

Background

On May 31, 2023, the EC fixed Tuesday, June 27, 2023 for the by-election in the Assin North Constituency after it was notified by Parliament that the seat has been declared vacant.

This followed a unanimous decision by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 17 declaring as unconstitutional, the election of James Gyakye Quayson as the NDC’ Member of Parliament (MP) for that constituency.

NDC

Meanwhile Prof. Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, the 2020 running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama, and other bigwigs of the party are in the constituency to galvanise support for the party’s candidate, Mr Quayson.