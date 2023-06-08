Parliament to rise August 3

Daniel Kenu Politics Jun - 08 - 2023 , 05:50

Parliament is to have the shortest meeting in a season this year and is likely to rise on or before August 3.

This is as a result of a number of both internal and external assignments which will involve the Speaker and the leadership which will stall the daily sitting of the House.

That, notwithstanding, the House is faced with a tall order to consider 69 bills and other amendments.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said this at a media engagement on Wednesday to officially announce the itinerary for the second meeting of Parliament.

Among the agenda for the meeting is the mid-year budget review to be presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

He will be expected to give an update on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, the current economic situation of the country and the prospects.

Bills

Aside from the 69 bills, the House will also consider 29 executive instruments.

Also key for the season is the consideration of the Affirmative Action Bill and the Intestate Succession Bill which have been on the back burner for more than 10 years, as well as the Mineral and Mining Amendment Bill to deal with the issue of illegal mining.