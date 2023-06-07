Charles Opoku wins NPP Assin North Parliamentary primary

Charles Opoku has been elected as the Parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming by-election in late June at the Assin North constituency of the Central Region.

Opoku won the primary with 397 votes out of the total valid votes of 536.

His sole contender Freeman Amoah-Kyei got 136 votes.

Three ballots were rejected.

This means, Charles Opoku will battle it out with the National Democratic Congress's James Gyakye Quayson.

Quayson snatched the Assin North seat from the NPP's Abena Durowaa in the 2020 Parliamentary election.

But per a Supreme Court interpretation of the 1992 Constitution, he was not qualified at the time he filed to contest the 2020 election as he held a dual citizen at the time, with Canada as his second country.

Per a suit at the High Court in Cape Coast and the subsequent Supreme Court case, Quayson explained that he had applied to renounce his Canadian citizenship at the time he filed to contest and was waiting for his certificate of renunciation.

The certificate arrived later.

According to the Supreme Court ruling, he was therefore not qualified at the time he filed and has subsequently caused Parliament to declare the Assin North seat vacant.

This is why the EC, is organising the by-election.

Quayson has been nominated by the NDC to recontest the seat.

