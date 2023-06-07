MP Sam George claims Speaker of Parliament's SIM card was deactivated despite re-registration

Kweku Zurek Politics Jun - 07 - 2023 , 14:15

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has made claims that the official SIM card of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, was deactivated, despite going through the SIM re-registration process.

Following the government's announcement of a May 31 deadline for SIM registration, over 8 million unregistered SIM cards were deactivated by telecommunications companies.

In light of this, the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is scheduled to appear before Parliament on Thursday, June 8, 2023, to provide an update on the exercise.

Mr. George emphasized the importance of the Minister addressing concerns raised about the registration process in a timely manner.

During a parliamentary session, Sam George revealed, "Over 8 million SIM cards have been disconnected, including that of the Speaker of Parliament. His official SIM card has been disconnected, even though it was registered in the name of the Parliament of Ghana... My SIM card was also disconnected."

He further expressed the urgency for the Minister to appear before Parliament to answer questions, preferably on the same day, as many individuals have been adversely affected, with mobile money transactions being disrupted and people's livelihoods impacted.

The MP stressed that the National Identification Authority should provide Ghana Cards to enable SIM card re-registration.