Alan Kyerematen urges Ghanaians to choose him over NPP and NDC at the polls

Independent Presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has levelled criticism at the two dominant political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the 2024 elections approach.

Mr. Kyerematen asserts that both the NDC and NPP lack substantive solutions to address the economic challenges confronting Ghanaians.

He particularly rebuked them for resorting to International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts during their respective administrations.

As the founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Mr. Kyerematen positioned himself as the most suitable candidate to spearhead the desired transformation sought by Ghanaians.

He implored voters to consider him as their preferred choice in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Kyerematen questioned whether Ghanaians genuinely desire change, highlighting dissatisfaction with the existing duopoly.

“Do you sincerely believe that, generally, people are looking for change in this country? People want to go beyond the duopoly. The two political parties [NDC, NPP] for the last 32 years, whatever, they can do, we have all seen what they can do,” he asked in an interview on Citi TV.

He stressed the need for a departure from the status quo, given the nation's enduring economic struggles and the recurrent reliance on IMF assistance by both major parties.

“People are beginning to ask questions, so if after 32 years, we are in such a deep economic mess, it was no better during the NDC days. Getting to the end of the NDC, we went to IMF, and getting to the second term of the NPP, we are going to IMF. Does it take any level of sophisticated thinking for you to realize as a Ghanaian that it is time for a change? It’s clear that we need to try something different,” he noted.

The former Trade Minister highlighted his track record of effectiveness in both former President John Agyekum Kufuor's and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administrations. He particularly underscored his achievements in spearheading the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) initiative.

“If you look at my record under former President J. A Kufuor’s administration and President Akufo-Addo’s government. People who have been part of this government will tell you that I was probably one of the most effective ministers in both administrations. In terms of my area of focus, in terms of innovations, executing capacity. Right now, if the NPP wants to talk about their achievements, I think the most comprehensive and innovative programme for the NPP has been the One-District-One-Factory initiative. It’s been one of the greatest success stories of the NPP,” he stated.

Mr. Kyerematen anticipates garnering more votes in the Volta and Central Regions than his main rivals, NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

He asserts his popularity in these regions, traditionally considered strongholds of his opponents.

With a network of 600,000 volunteers engaged in a grassroots campaign across the nation, Kyerematen underscores his extensive support base and confidence in his appeal, especially in the Volta and Central Regions, as well as the Ashanti Region.

“I have more gravitas in Volta and Central Regions, arguably, than any of the candidates showing up on the radar [Mahama, Bawumia]. Within NPP, it was generally acknowledged if it’s the Volta region, it’s Alan’s territory. I have massive support in the Ashanti region,” he added.

