PPP criticises govt over state of economy

Joshua Bediako Koomson & Alhassan S. Sadat Politics Feb - 08 - 2024 , 07:15

The Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu, has criticised the government for what he called the destruction of businesses, undermining institutions of state, and functionaries having amassed “ill-gotten gains”.

He said citizens “must rise up and together demand a better Ghana”.

Nana Owusu made the assertion at a news conference in Accra last Tuesday.

It was to outline their vision for the country should they assume the reign of government and to express the party’s views on national issues.

The national chairman of the PPP said “the stench of corruption was heavily hanging in the air, scandals whispered in the alleys, scandals screamed from headlines, yet still, this government turns a blind eye to all and pretends not to see anything.”

Nana Owusu mentioned scandals such as cash for seats, bonds for cronies, vaccines for profit and a symphony of plunder conducted by those who swore to serve, but instead feasted on the carcasses of the nation.

“Ghana belongs to all of us, so whatever wrongs the government is perpetuating on the citizens will not go unnoticed and their level will become evident for everybody to see,” the PPP leader stated.

Aiding, abetting

Nana Owusu also expressed worry about the so-called professionals such as lawyers, accountants, engineers, the Clergy and consultants of all types, who were aiding and abetting the current administration to kill the dreams of hard-working citizens, saying that “They will get their due.”

The PPP national chairman said the people refused to be silenced in the face of the current tragedy, although many people, including the professional bodies, were not talking.

“We, the people of Ghana are not those who surrender to the darkness.

We are the sons and daughters of Kwame Nkrumah, J.A. Kufuor, John Fiifi Atta Mills and those who dared to dream of Ghana built on integrity, prosperity and progress.

Our veins flow with the blood of warriors who defied empires and carved a nation from the jaws of adversity”.

“Today we rise again, fists clenched, voices strong and declare that enough is enough,” Nana Owusu lamented.

Vision

The National Chairman said the PPP would complete all abandoned projects from the First Republic to now, “will cut down the size of government to reduce government expenditure while indigenous business will be encouraged.

The private sector will strive to create jobs for the teeming youth with supported government initiatives”.

“We will put an end to oppression, nepotism, suppression, Uncle Tomism.

Let's show them the way out.

Now is the time to act and show them the way,” he stated.

Nana Owusu was accompanied by the 2020 flag bearer of the party, Brigitte Dzogbenuku, the First Vice-Chairman, Felix Ograh, the Communication Director, Emmanuel Felix Mantey, among others.