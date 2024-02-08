Vote out NPP - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang entreats electorate

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Feb - 08 - 2024

The 2020 running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has urged Ghanaians to vote decisively against the current government in the December polls.

She said the victory of the NDC must be one with a huge margin to avoid any run-off in this year's general election to kick the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) out of office.

"If you must vote out, vote out decisively.

It is not about small margins to go to a runoff; we are not going anywhere.

We should vote to win.

It also depends on the preparations we made," she said.

Initiative

Prof. Opoku- Agyemang was speaking at the launch of "Voice-Out, Vote-Out (VOVO)" initiative in Accra last Monday.

The initiative, under the auspices of the NDC, is to inform, educate and encourage Ghanaians to speak out and canvass votes for the party's flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama and parliamentary candidates nationwide.

She urged the group to work with party structures to avoid having splinter groups but work towards the same goal of securing victory in the election.

She added that the voice out is the collective responsibility of Ghanaians because a frustrated people is a huge impediment to any social progress.

She urged the youth to voice out in the interest of anyone who does not have any means to voice out, as well as use their voices to proffer good alternatives such as the 24-hour economy.

She entreated the youth to be resilient and speak out with facts devoid of insults.

He also advised Ghanaians not to allow the NPP to bribe them with goodies to vote for them at the polls.

Complacency

The Chairman of the NDC's Council of Elders in the Volta Region, Daniel Kwasi Abodakpi, for his part, cautioned the NDC against being complacent going into the general election but work harder for victory.

He also called for a stronger collaboration among party structures and the VOVO to avoid any turf wars that will jeopardise the victory the NDC seeks.

The Founder of the VOVO, Michael Kwasi Sakyi said the idea behind the VOVO initiative was to speak against the many ills the current government have done and expose them to Ghanaians, especially places that might not have heard about them.

He noted they are poised to visit markets, schools, communities, farms among others to inform and educate people and give them the courage to make their voice heard and take the bold step to participate and vote the current government out of office.

