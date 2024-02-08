Bawumia can't evade responsibility for economic crisis - Alan

Graphic online Politics Feb - 08 - 2024 , 11:44

Independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot evade responsibility for the ongoing economic challenges.

Mr. Kyerematen argues that as an integral part of cabinet decisions, Dr. Bawumia cannot distance himself from the nation's hardships.

In an interview on Citi TV, he rejected the notion that Vice Presidents lack influence in positively impacting the country's trajectory.

He drew a comparison between the late former President John Evans Atta-Mills and Vice President John Dramani Mahama's involvement in governance processes, suggesting that Dr. Bawumia has similar opportunities under President Akufo-Addo.

Admitting his role in the economic mismanagement during his tenure as Trade Minister until his resignation in 2023, Kyerematen emphasized his potential as a catalyst for change despite past involvement in the economic downturn.

As the founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Kyerematen highlighted that governments were steered not only by ministers but also by executive authority at the highest level, making it challenging for Dr. Bawumia to absolve himself entirely from blame.

Mr. Kyerematen acknowledged the influence of vice presidents in governance and underscored President Akufo-Addo's delegation of responsibilities to Dr. Bawumia.

“There’s no doubt about that, how is it even possible to deny that you have been a minister and say that you are not part of a system? But that is not the case, you are talking about being a minister, governments are not run by ministers. It’s about the executive authority at the highest level. You provide the direction as a minister

"This theory that if you are vice president you don’t have the leverage to do anything that is not true. In the case of late former President J.E Mills, literally gave everything to then vice president Mahama, every opportunity to lead processes. It is the same thing, President Akufo-Addo has also given the vice president [Dr Bawumia] every opportunity to lead processes of governance," he stated.

READ ALSO

Alan Kyerematen is more competent to be President - Nana Ohene

Bawumia has nothing new to offer Ghanaians - Alan Kyerematen [VIDEO]

Ghana needs plan not manifesto — Alan Kyerematen

Let's engage Alan Kyerematen to come back to NPP - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu