Let's engage Alan Kyerematen to come back to NPP - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Graphic.com.gh Politics Oct - 11 - 2023 , 05:33

Let us still engage Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to see if he will have a change of mind to come back to the New Patriotic Party as a party member, the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has urged the leadership of the governing NPP.

To him, the NPP should to reach out to Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, in an effort to convince him to return to the party.

Alan Kyerematen resigned from the NPP in September and declared his intention to lead a movement as an independent presidential candidate for Election 2024.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is the Member of Parliament for Suame in Kumasi thinks that an overture to Mr. Kyerematen may resolve all issues.

“I think that every effort must be made, even if it’s a one percent possibility, let’s see what will come out of it. We are talking about Alan’s situation, where we are saying that let’s still engage if he will come back. To now go into specifics will be a difficulty, it may hamper the reconciliation I’m suggesting. It’s possible to bring him back,” the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said.