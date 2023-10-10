IGP leaked tape: I’m not biased against Dampare – Atta Akyea

Graphic.com.gh Politics Oct - 10 - 2023

Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee investigating a leaked tape containing a discussion on how and why the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, should be removed from office, has denied allegations of bias against the IGP.

Council for the IGP, Kwame Gyan, had accused Samuel Atta Akyea of unfair treatment against the IGP, but the Abuakwa South MP has refuted this claim stating that he has steered the affairs of the committee without prejudice.

“The word “doctored” is what did not sit well with him, but I said it is deduced from how it started. Was I not together with my committee members who afforded the IGP the best opportunity to speak to the press?

He wondered how he the same chairman who, together with his committee members, afforded the IGP the opportunity to speak to the press could be biased against him.

“It’s a baseless allegation and the rest of the committee members thought that the lawyer who said it would be bold to say it again, and they will respond, but he didn’t”.

Atta Akyea also clarified the reasons behind the committee’s refusal to allow members of the Police Service Management Board into Tuesday’s in-camera hearing.

“It will not be fair for non-witnesses to be present. That was the thinking of the committee. What’s the meaning of “in-camera”? What’s the discrimination here? Why should we admit senior officers to come when they’re not going to speak? These are some absurd positions some can say and get away with it,” he stated.