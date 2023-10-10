I want NPP to break the 8 - Alhaji Gruzah

Kweku Zurek Politics Oct - 10 - 2023 , 10:56

Alhaji Karim Gruzah, the Chairman of King Faisal Football Club and a member of the Black Stars Management Committee, has expressed his support for the New Patriotic Party's "Breaking the 8" campaign slogan. This slogan symbolizes the party's aspiration to secure a third consecutive term in power.

During an exchange of pleasantries with Kwame Sefa Kayi, the host of the Kokrokoo show on Peace FM, who called to extend birthday wishes, Gruzah conveyed his hope that God would assist the NPP in achieving their goal of "Breaking the 8".

However, he clarified that while he aligns with parties that have Islamic leanings, he does not hold membership in the NPP.

Gruzah has in the past disclosed that his appointment to the Black Stars Management Committee was facilitated by the government, not the GFA.

A distinguished figure in Ghanaian football renowned for his candid commentary and talent-spotting prowess, the football administrator also vowed to take a more measured approach when delivering assessments in the future.

He emphasized his unwavering commitment to speaking the unembellished truth, attributing his enduring vitality to the blessings of God.