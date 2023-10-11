Police meet NPP elections committee, flag bearer hopefuls

Emelia Ennin Abbey Politics Oct - 11 - 2023 , 07:57

The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and representatives of the party’s flag bearer hopefuls have met with the police.

The meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service in Accra last Monday, also had in attendance some members of the police management board and other top police officials.

It was to discuss security arrangements ahead of the November 4 presidential primary of the party to elect a flag bearer for the 2024 general election.

Police

The police has been tasked with the exclusive responsibility to provide security for the election which would take place in all the 276 constituencies nationwide and the party headquarters, Asylum Down, Accra bringing the total number of voting centres to 277.

The aspirants for the flag bearer election are the NPP sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central Region, Ken Ohene Agyapong; Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and a former MP for Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai- Nimoh.

Meeting

After the meeting, which was held in camera, the police indicated that it discussed the safety of the flag bearer hopefuls, supporters and the public, as well as the security of the entire electoral process.

The police then pledged their commitment to providing adequate security, resources and intelligence to ensure law and order during the entire election period.

Delegates

About 200,000 delegates are expected to cast their votes in the election and voting would commence at 7 a.m. and close at 2 p.m on Saturday, November 4, 2024.

The delegates for the election are made up of all members of the national council, national, regional and constituency executive committees,electoral area coordinators, five polling station executives in each polling station (chairman, secretary, organiser, youth and women organisers).

The others are 15 members of the national council of elders to be elected from among themselves, Members of Parliament (MP), past national officers, three representatives of each of the special organs of the party (women organisers, Nasara and youth wings), 12 delegates from every external branch (27 branches in all).

The rest are founding members who were signatories to the registration documents of the party at the EC, one TESCON representative from each recognised tertiary institution, all party card-bearing ministers and deputies and all metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives.