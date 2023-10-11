Prosecute offenders in UTV attack — NCCE

Daily Graphic Politics Oct - 11 - 2023

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has commended the Ghana Police Service for their swiftness in the arrest of the 16 persons who allegedly attacked an Accra-based television station, United Television (UTV), during a live show last Saturday.

The commission has urged the police to follow the matter to its logical conclusion and punish the offenders to serve as a deterrent to others.

A statement issued by the commission on last Monday, to condemn the attack on the television station, described the incident as horrifying, unfortunate and disturbing because Ghana was a thriving democracy where citizens had the right to express their views.

Freedom of expression

“Those who feel aggrieved by such views equally have the right to channel their concerns through the appropriate legal means.

Such attacks must not be tolerated as they serve as impediments to our fledgling democracy,” it added.

“Freedom of expression and media freedom is guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, and must be respected by all,” the statement stressed.

The NCCE stated that the alleged attack on innocent journalists and media commentators and the invasion of a live studio discussion was unacceptable and could not become part of media culture and practice.

It was also concerned that using the youth to perpetrate such unwarranted attacks among others was a threat to peace and security especially as the country geared up for the upcoming District Level Elections and the 2024 General Election.

Political tolerance

“These acts have the potential to throw the country into chaos and erode the democratic dividends chalked up over the past three decades,” the statement lamented.

“Ghana remains the only country we have and as a commission, we wish to remind every citizen to put Ghana first in all dealings and play active roles in making our country great and strong,” it added.

In light of that, the NCCE reiterated the need for citizens especially political parties and actors to avoid intemperate language and uphold the culture of political tolerance enshrined in the Constitution.

It urged political parties to practice politics of decency that was acceptable in the democratic ethos to help strengthen and safeguard the peace and unity of the nation.