Alan Kyerematen is more competent to be President - Nana Ohene

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Nov - 21 - 2023 , 11:52

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, says he has endorsed Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for the 2024 presidential election because he has a high level of competence than the others.

In a television interview on Metro TV, Nana Ohene Ntow said individuals make choices based on the character of the candidate being elected into office and for him, Alan Kyerematen is his choice based on his character.

“People make choices, based on first of all the individual’s character... I’m sure it is a no-brainer that you should consider. If you tell me that you have expelled me based on the constitutional provision, I will not challenge you."

Nana Ohene Ntow was reacting to the announcement by the NPP that he, along with Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Hopeson Adorye and Boniface Abubakar Saddique are no longer members of the NPP, in line with the party's constitution which makes it automatic that the cease to be members based on their endorsement of a rival aspirant against the one the party has chosen.

Nana Ohene Ntow said he committed no wrong by publicly endorsing Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

“I will not argue about it. You have constitutional rights to do what you think is right, but this is politics, it’s all about numbers,” Nana Ohene Ntow said.

