NDC will reverse law banning importation of vehicles older than 10 years into Ghana – Mahama

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Nov - 21 - 2023 , 11:51

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama says the next NDC administration will reverse the plan to ban the importation of vehicles older than 10 years into Ghana.

This decision, according to Mr Mahama is targeted at generating employment opportunities for the youth within the automobile industry.

Per the new law, the importation of vehicles older than 10 years into Ghana is banned.

The move is to encourage vehicle manufacturing companies to set up local plants in Ghana and be able to have a ready market in Ghana.

The new law also provides for import-duty rebates for companies that manufacture or assemble vehicles in Ghana.

The ban on the importation of vehicles older than 10 years is to help create a market for vehicles to be produced or assembled in Ghana.

Mahama's proposal to reverse the law

Addressing some artisans and traders at the Techiman magazine in the Bono East Region, former President Mahama said the law will be reversed.

He, however called on the government to consider procuring a significant portion of the newly assembled vehicles from automobile assembly companies in Ghana.

“There are vehicle assembly plants owned by foreigners with the goal of assembling vehicle parts and selling brand-new cars to Ghanaians. The affordability of these new cars is a challenge for many Ghanaians; the government should play a role in addressing this issue by purchasing a significant portion of these locally assembled cars.”

He added that “given the substantial demand for vehicles in the government sector, such a move could contribute to the profitability of these companies. Recognizing the financial constraints faced by ordinary Ghanaians in affording new cars, the NDC plans to eliminate the proposed ban on the importation of used vehicles”.